Newly employed rises by over 300,000 for 6 consecutive months

It was the sixth consecutive month that the newly employed figure exceeded more than 300,000 on-month. July’s figure was also 15,000 more than the same month last year.
The number of newly employed surged by 243,000 in January, 466,000 in February, 466,000 in March and 424,000 in April, before slightly slowing down to 375,000 in May and 301,000 in June.
Despite six months of consecutive 300,000-plus hires per month, the country’s unemployment rate for last month continued to hover at 3.5 percent, the same rate as July 2016. Compared to June, July’s unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage point.
Korea’s youth unemployment rate reached 9.3 percent last month, a 0.1 percentage point increase from a year earlier. The rate, however, is a decrease from June’s 10.5 percent.
The Finance Ministry previously announced it would bolster the country’s job market with its new 11 trillion won ($9.7 billion) supplementary budget, which was approved by the National Assembly last month and aims to create roughly 12,000 new jobs.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)