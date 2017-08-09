Samsung unveils world’s largest-capacity V-NAND

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it unveiled the world’s largest-capacity Vertical-NAND memory solutions amid growing demand for data-intensive applications across many industries using artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies.The world’s largest memory chip maker showcased 1-terabit V-NAND technology and an array of new solid state drives at the annual Flash Memory Summit held in California on Tuesday.Samsung said these solutions will be at the forefront of enabling data-intensive tasks such as high-performance computing, machine learning, real-time analytics and parallel computing.“Our new, highly advanced V-NAND technologies will offer smarter solutions for greater value by providing high data processing speeds, increased system scalability and ultra-low latency for today’s most demanding cloud-based applications,” said Jin Gyo-young, head of Samsung’s memory business.V-NAND is memory technology used for storing data from devices such as smartphones and digital cameras. It is made up of flash cells stacked vertically to achieve higher densities at a lower cost per bit compared to two dimensional and planar NAND technology.Samsung’s new 1-terabit V-NAND chip, which is expected to be available next year, will be capable of storing up to 70 high-definition two-hour movies, whose capacity is around 1.5 to 2 gigabits.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)