Policeman who had sex with teenager given 18-month suspended sentence

The Busan District Court on Wednesday handed down a suspended jail term of 1 1/2 years to a police officer who had sex with a female high school student he was supposed to offer guidance to.The 34-year-old was a policeman dispatched to a school to help tackle school violence.He was charged with violation of the Children’s Welfare Law for groping and having a sexual relationship with a student he was assigned to help.The defendant had argued the sex was consensual, but the Busan court ruled against him, handing down the suspended prison term with 120 hours of social work and 40 hours of sexual violence treatment education, citing his abuse of the victim’s vulnerable mental state.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)