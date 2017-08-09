Samsung Display vows to tap deeper into curved, slim displays

(Yonhap)

Samsung Display Co. said Wednesday it plans to tap deeper into the premium liquid crystal display business through premium, ultra-slim curved TVs."Samsung Display will continue to roll out investment and develop technologies for the premium curved LCD," the company said during a forum it hosted in China. Major Chinese tech brands, including TCL, Hisense and Xiaomi, participated in the event.The South Korean company showcased what it calls a "S-Curved" 65-inch LCD, which bends not only at both the left and right but also at the top and bottom, providing users with a more vivid, immersive viewing experience.The company cited the curved LCD products as a new growth engine for major markets currently facing sluggish growth.Citing the data compiled by Chinese industry tracker CMM, Samsung said 33 tech firms around the globe produced 289 different curved TVs as of May.Samsung added the combined market for curved TVs in China is expected to reach 4 million units this year and that it aims to control the market with panels thinner than 0.5 centimeter.