Harman joins Google in music-streaming biz

US-based Harman International Industries Inc., an audio and automotive company, recently joined forces with Google Inc. to enter the music-streaming business, the company said Wednesday.Under the agreement, the affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co. agreed to provide Google Play Music's services to its customers in 47 countries around the globe, including the United States, Russia, Germany and Brazil. The deal does not include South Korea.Harman customers will be able to enjoy 40 million titles provided by Google Play Music free of charge for a three-month period. Those who purchase Harman's audio products, such as Harman Kardon and JBL, will also be provided with the service.Customers in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico will also gain access to YouTube Red, a premium service of the global video-streaming service YouTube.Industry watchers said the latest deal is significant as Samsung was earlier widely seen as engaging in full-fledged competition with Google in the field of self-driving automobiles and artificial-intelligence technology.Others said the agreement should not be overblown, adding it is only limited to service sharing. (Yonhap)