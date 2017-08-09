US sent two bombers to Korea this week: official

A US B-1B bomber (L) flies over Korea along with a South Korean F-15K fighter on July 30, 2017, in this photo provided by the Air Force. (Yonhap)

Two B-1B US strategic bombers trained again over Korea earlier this week, a defense official in Seoul said Wednesday.The B-1B Lancers from Guam were deployed in the sky over the peninsula Tuesday as part of a regular combined exercise with the South's fighter jets, the official said. The allies did not announce the mission in advance.North Korea's military threatened Wednesday to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile attack on "areas near Guam" in order to contain the US military's strategic assets based on the Pacific island.The North is apparently unnerved by the frequent appearance of US bombers, aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines in the vicinity of its territory.The US dispatched two B-1Bs late last month in response to the North's test-firing of another intercontinental ballistic missile. (Yonhap)