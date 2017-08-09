Trump calls for being tough, decisive on N. Korea

US President Donald Trump. (AP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the international community must be "tough" and "decisive" on North Korea, apparently referring to recently adopted United Nations sanctions."After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough and decisive!" he wrote.The UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions against Pyongyang on Saturday, aiming to deprive the regime of hard currency that could bolster its missile and nuclear programs.North Korea threatened earlier Tuesday to retaliate with "physical" action against the US-led resolution. On Monday, it vowed to take revenge on Washington "thousands of times."Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to Trump, dismissed the threats."This is a Lilliputian nation. If you compare it to our capabilities, they don't come near to being even close to be a competitor at all," he told Fox Business. "So this is bluster. This is nothing else except blackmail, and we do not give in to blackmail."He also warned, "North Korea and the head of North Korea's Stalinist regime should not test this president."Meanwhile, Trump also retweeted a Fox News report that cited unnamed US officials as saying the communist nation recently deployed two anti-ship cruise missiles on a patrol boat.By doing so, Trump appeared to share classified information leaked by anonymous sources, a practice he often criticizes, according to some US media. (Yonhap)