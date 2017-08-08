Human rights expert tapped to lead South Korea's Red Cross

This file photo shows Park Kyung-seo, a chair-professor at Dongguk University, who was named to lead South Korea`s Red Cross on Aug. 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Red Cross on Tuesday named Park Kyung-seo, an human rights expert, as its next chief, officials said.Park, 78, a chair-professor at Dongguk University, was tapped by the central committee to succeed Kim Sung-joo for a three-year term.His nomination is subject to approval by President Moon Jae-in, honorary head of the Red Cross.Park served as South Korea's first human rights ambassador in 2001-2007. Since June, he has been working as the chairman of a committee on reforming police.The Korean Red Cross plays a role in arranging reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War and handling humanitarian assistance to North Korea.Kim stepped down on June 30, expressing hope that her successor will help promote inter-Korean reconciliation. (Yonhap)