230-kph race to show off new Mercedes ends in triple crash

(Yonhap)

After a man suggested a race to show off his brand new Mercedes he had purchased the same day, his new ride was left irreparably damaged.Gangdong Police Station in Seoul said Tuesday that the driver of the Mercedes and his two friends had raced their cars on Olympic highway and were booked on speeding charges.The three men raced their cars on Olympic highway near Amsa Bridge at speeds of 170 to 230 kilometers per hour.The race ended in a pileup, seriously damaging two of their three cars, as well as entangling another car passing by on the highway.The driver of the other car, who was not speeding, was left with serious injuries requiring eight weeks of medical treatment, while the three men charged with speeding were left unscathed in the incident.By Min-joo Kim/ Intern reporter (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)