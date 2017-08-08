Kim Jae-hwan signs with CJ E&M for post-Wanna One career

Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in motel

Published : 2017-08-08 17:29
Updated : 2017-08-08 17:29

Kim Jae-hwan of the boy band Wanna One has inked a management deal with CJ E&M, officials confirmed Tuesday.

According to CJ E&M, the deal was made “on the foundation of the mutual trust between the company and Kim, during his appearance on ‘Produce 101 Season 2.’”

Kim Jae-hwan (Yonhap)


Kim finished fourth in the competition program on Mnet, a subsidiary of CJ E&M. The company will serve as Kim’s official agency after Wanna One disbands in December 2018.

Wanna One, currently managed by YMC Entertainment, has just come off a sensational debut concert at Gocheok Sky Dome.

The project band consists of the 11 winners of “Produce 101 Season 2.”
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

