Kim Jae-hwan signs with CJ E&M for post-Wanna One career

Kim Jae-hwan (Yonhap)

Kim Jae-hwan of the boy band Wanna One has inked a management deal with CJ E&M, officials confirmed Tuesday.According to CJ E&M, the deal was made “on the foundation of the mutual trust between the company and Kim, during his appearance on ‘Produce 101 Season 2.’”Kim finished fourth in the competition program on Mnet, a subsidiary of CJ E&M. The company will serve as Kim’s official agency after Wanna One disbands in December 2018.Wanna One, currently managed by YMC Entertainment, has just come off a sensational debut concert at Gocheok Sky Dome.The project band consists of the 11 winners of “Produce 101 Season 2.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)