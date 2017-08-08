TOPIK applications to open Monday

Applications to take the Test of Proficiency in Korean will open Monday, ahead of the exam day on Oct. 22.The test is available in two formats, TOPIK I, which covers levels 1 and 2, and the more challenging TOPIK II, which covers levels 3-6.The test costs 35,000 won for the TOPIK I and 40,000 won for the TOPIK II.There are 46 test centers in Korea, covering all provinces and metropolitan cities except Ulsan and Sejong. The test is also available in 72 other countries. Tests outside Asia are held on Oct. 21.Applications can be made via topik.go.kr from 9 a.m. Monday. Registration is open until 2 p.m. on Aug. 23, but places for the TOPIK II are filled quickly, so those who wish to take the test in Seoul might need to ensure they have an account on the website in advance and book early on the opening morning.(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)