Cultural center hosts free movie screening

Published : 2017-08-08 16:22
Updated : 2017-08-08 16:53

Seoul Global Cultural Center is hosting a free screening of the Korean film “Sunny,” with English subtitles, Saturday.

The 2008 film is set during South Korea’s involvement in the Vietnam War. 

Poster for "Sunny" (Showbox)

The protagonist is Soon-yi, a young woman whose husband, Sang-gil, is a soldier who leaves his wife for his college sweetheart.

After Sang-gil is sent to fight in Vietnam, Soon-yi decides to join a band heading there, performing as a singer with the stage name Sunny, to save her marriage.

Singer Soo Ae won the Grand Bell Award for best actress for her portrayal of Soon-yi.

The screening is from 3-5 p.m. at the center on the fifth floor of Myeong-dong’s M-Plaza building.

