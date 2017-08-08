Cultural center hosts free movie screening

Poster for "Sunny" (Showbox)

Seoul Global Cultural Center is hosting a free screening of the Korean film “Sunny,” with English subtitles, Saturday.The 2008 film is set during South Korea’s involvement in the Vietnam War.The protagonist is Soon-yi, a young woman whose husband, Sang-gil, is a soldier who leaves his wife for his college sweetheart.After Sang-gil is sent to fight in Vietnam, Soon-yi decides to join a band heading there, performing as a singer with the stage name Sunny, to save her marriage.Singer Soo Ae won the Grand Bell Award for best actress for her portrayal of Soon-yi.The screening is from 3-5 p.m. at the center on the fifth floor of Myeong-dong’s M-Plaza building.(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)