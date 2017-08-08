Cultural center hosts free movie screening

The 2008 film is set during South Korea’s involvement in the Vietnam War.
|Poster for "Sunny" (Showbox)
The protagonist is Soon-yi, a young woman whose husband, Sang-gil, is a soldier who leaves his wife for his college sweetheart.
After Sang-gil is sent to fight in Vietnam, Soon-yi decides to join a band heading there, performing as a singer with the stage name Sunny, to save her marriage.
Singer Soo Ae won the Grand Bell Award for best actress for her portrayal of Soon-yi.
The screening is from 3-5 p.m. at the center on the fifth floor of Myeong-dong’s M-Plaza building.
