Com2uS' overseas sales surpass W100b in Q2

Com2uS Corp., a South Korean online and mobile game publisher, said Tuesday its sales in the overseas market for the second quarter surpassed the 100 billion-won ($88.9 million) mark for the seventh quarter in a row.The homegrown gamemaker said its quarterly sales outside of South Korea came to 112.3 billion won during the April-June period, accounting for 87 percent of its total revenue.The company said its operating profit inched up 0.7 percent on-year to 49 billion won during the same period, with sales also moving up 2.2 percent on-year.Com2uS, established in 1998, has produced some of the most successful mobile and online games, including "Summoners War," which has raked in more than 1 trillion won in revenues from overseas. (Yonhap)