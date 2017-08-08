BTS among top 50 that Americans love: New York Times

(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS was named one of the 50 most watched musicians on YouTube in America.The K-pop group ranked No. 44 on a list of music Americans love the most, released by the New York Times on Monday. It was the only group of Asian artists on the list.The list featured 50 artists on the Billboard Top 100 chart who were the most watched on YouTube in the United States between January 2016 and April 2017.According to the New York Times, the boy band was especially popular in Hawaii and parts of California, with “a curious pocket of fandom” in northern Wisconsin.Atlanta rapper Future ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Rihanna and the duo Twenty One Pilots. Following BTS on the list were Lady Gaga, Jason Derulo, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Linkin Park and Metallica.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)