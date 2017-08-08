Seoul shares down in late morning on institutional selling

South Korean stocks traded lower late Tuesday morning as institutions offloaded large-cap stocks in an apparent move to lock in profits, analysts said.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 6.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,392.31 as of 11:20 a.m.The Seoul index had opened higher on Wall Street gains. On Monday (local time), US stocks closed higher, with the Dow edging up 0.12 percent to its ninth-record closing high in a row and the S&P 500 adding 0.16 percent on consumer and technology sector gains.Most large caps were mixed.Tech shares were in positive terrain, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.25 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, jumping 2.03 percent.Chem and insurance stocks were bearish. LG Chem, the country's top chemical firm, lost 1.02 percent, and No. 2 player Lotte Chemical decreased 2.16 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,126.4 won against the US dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)