No negotiation on nuclear issue unless US gives up hostile policy: N.K. top diplomat

MANILA -- North Korea's top diplomat said Monday that there will be no negotiations on its nuclear and missile program unless the United States gives up its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.



North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told a regional security forum in Manila that the North will not budge in its pursuit of strengthening its nuclear and missile capabilities.



He made the remarks at the ASEAN Regional Forum. His spokesman released the script to reporters at a hotel where Ri was staying.



"We will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table," Ri told Asia-Pacific foreign ministers at the forum.



"Neither shall we flinch an inch from the road to bolstering up the nuclear forces chosen by ourselves unless the hostile policy and nuclear threat of the US against the DPRK are fundamentally eliminated."



DPRK is an acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (Yonhap)