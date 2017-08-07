Moon, Abe agree to put maximum pressure on N. Korea until resumption of dialogue

(Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Monday to put maximum pressure on North Korea until the reclusive state chooses the right path of dialogue, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said."President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a telephone conversation today and shared their views on the seriousness of the security conditions on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's repeated provocations," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told reporters. The talks lasted 23 minutes from 4 p.m., he added.The two also shared the view "that they need to continue enhancing their pressure and sanctions on North Korea under current conditions where the North shows no sign of interest in talks," the spokesman added.Pyongyang test launched what it claims to be intercontinental ballistic missiles on July 4 and July 28.The latest missile provocations have led to a new sanctions resolution by the UN Security Council, which was unanimously adopted on Sunday (Seoul time).Moon and Abe hailed the resolution as the strongest sanctions ever put on the communist North, according to Park."They agreed to make sure the new resolution is faithfully implemented under close cooperation with the international community so that it will become an opportunity to induce a change in North Korea's behavior," he said at a press briefing.