North Korea likely to declare completion of nuclear program next year: expert

North Korea is likely to complete the development of nuclear weapons next year and could carry out its sixth nuclear test in the near future to achieve that goal, a Seoul-based security expert said Monday.



Chung Sung-yoon, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said Pyongyang may declare success in acquiring full nuclear capability in 2018, when the reclusive regime marks the 70th anniversary of its establishment.



“We cannot rule out the possibility that North Korea will declare 2018 as the accomplishment year of nuclear armament,” said Chung during a speech at a security seminar in Seoul.



Therefore, the communist country might test “pretty soon” the detonation of a “boosted fission weapon,” with explosive yield equivalent to up to 120 kilotons of TNT, the expert added





Pyongyang. Yonhap