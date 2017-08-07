KEPCO Q2 net drops 80% on increased costs

Net profit reached 359 billion won ($318 million) on a consolidated basis in the April-June period, compared to a profit of 1.77 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income also sank 69 percent on-year to 847 billion won, with sales also down 2.6 percent to 12.93 trillion won over the cited period.
|(Yonhap)
In the first six months of the year, the utility firm posted an operating income of 2.3 trillion won, down 63.4 percent from a year earlier, and sales declined 3.1 percent on-year to reach 28.07 trillion won.
Its net profit also plummeted 68 percent on-year to 1.26 trillion won in the January-June period, it said.
Last year, the company, widely known as KEPCO, posted a record high of 12 trillion won in operating profit, with its full-year revenue growing 2.1 percent to 60.1 trillion won. (Yonhap)