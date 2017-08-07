[Herald Interview] ‘Philippines stands shoulder to shoulder on security with Korea’

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (C) links hands with ASEAN foreign ministers and their representatives as they take part in the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministerial Meeting at the sideline of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings in Manila, Philippines, 06 August 2017. Top diplomats from 27 countries gather in Manila for the 50th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings from 02 to 08 August with the theme 'Partnering for Change, Engaging the World', to promote unity with and among ASEAN member states and its global partners. The ASEAN meetings is expected to result in a joint communique that will address matters related to disputed islands in the South China Sea. (EPA/NOEL CELIS)