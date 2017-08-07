Indonesian Embassy launches mobile consular service

Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Umar Hadi (right) and the embassy’s new immigration attache Sugito (Indonesian Embassy)

In an effort to streamline the consular process in Korea, the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul has instituted an immigration attache tasked with providing up-to-date services for its 40,000 nationals here.At the inauguration ceremony at the diplomatic mission in Seoul on July 31, newly appointed Indonesian Ambassador Umar Hadi highlighted the importance of protecting citizens and offering efficient assistance using an accurate database.“It was necessary to establish an appropriate system of services and facilities to serve the 40,000 Indonesians in Korea,” the envoy told The Korea Herald, noting they reside evenly across the country.According to the embassy, some 36,000 Indonesians work here, with their education levels ranging from junior high school graduates to undergraduates. Roughly 250 Indonesians have permanent residency.The appointment of the attache, who goes by the name Sugito without a surname, following the Indonesian tradition, is the first step in implementing the online Immigration Management and Information System, or “SIMKIM” in Indonesian. The mobile system is designed to enhance the management and security of database and travel documents. As the electronic system would cause changes in the delivery of consular services, the embassy is keen to disseminate the information with Indonesians here, the ambassador added.“Our embassy is preparing all necessary documents, facilities and equipment to operate the new system, and our urgent task is to let people know about this new service,” Sugito said.The embassy has launched an online service for passport extension and visa application since 2014, then under the tenure of former Indonesian Ambassador John Aristianto Prasetio. Since last year, an additional mobile service known as “M KBRI,” or mobile Indonesian Embassy, has operated, offering citizen protection and consular services electronically.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)