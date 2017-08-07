S. Korea, Russia FMs agree to closer cooperation in implementing new sanctions on N. Korea

(Yonhap)

SEOUL/MANILA -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Russia agreed on Monday to step up bilateral cooperation for the implementation of a new United Nations Security Council resolution against North Korea during their talks in Manila, the Philippines, the South Korean foreign ministry said.During their meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov hailed Resolution 2371, which they said would be a landmark achievement in shutting out financial resources for North Korea's weapons of mass destruction programs.They committed to strengthening bilateral collaboration for the faithful implementation of UN sanctions, the ministry said.Kang requested that Russia play a constructive role in stopping North Korea from additional provocations and in improving inter-Korean ties, the ministry also said.The Russian foreign minister was quoted as telling Kang, "The Russian government will cooperate with the South Korean government closely for their common goal of attaining a denuclearized Korean Peninsula through peaceful ways under the firm principle of never condoning North Korea's nuclear program."He also expressed his support for Seoul's North Korea policy direction, committing to continuously increase communications with Seoul through bilateral and multilateral channels.