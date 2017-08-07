S. Korea, Russia FMs agree to closer cooperation in implementing new sancti...

Choi Jun-hee to appear on TV program with grandmother

Published : 2017-08-07 15:37
Updated : 2017-08-07 15:37

Choi Jun-hee, the 14-year-old daughter of the late Korean actress Choi Jin-sil who took her own life in 2008, will appear with her grandmother on a KBS TV program.

Choi Jun-hee said she would record the KBS program “See-Through TV Inside” on Aug. 17 to share the details of an alleged conflict with her grandmother.

The date when the episode will be aired has not been decided. 

Choi Jin-sil killed herself at the age of 39, after struggling with depression for years. The actress’ younger brother Choi Jin-young, who was also an actor and singer, suffered depression after his sister’s death and took his own life in 2010.

In 2013, Choi Jin-sil’s ex-husband, former top baseball player Cho Sung-min, also died by suicide, leaving their daughter Choi Jun-hee and son Choi Hwan-hee in the care of relatives.

