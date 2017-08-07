Choi Jun-hee to appear on TV program with grandmother

Choi Jun-hee's Facebook profile

Choi Jun-hee, the 14-year-old daughter of the late Korean actress Choi Jin-sil who took her own life in 2008, will appear with her grandmother on a KBS TV program.Choi Jun-hee said she would record the KBS program “See-Through TV Inside” on Aug. 17 to share the details of an alleged conflict with her grandmother.The date when the episode will be aired has not been decided.Choi Jin-sil killed herself at the age of 39, after struggling with depression for years. The actress’ younger brother Choi Jin-young, who was also an actor and singer, suffered depression after his sister’s death and took his own life in 2010.In 2013, Choi Jin-sil’s ex-husband, former top baseball player Cho Sung-min, also died by suicide, leaving their daughter Choi Jun-hee and son Choi Hwan-hee in the care of relatives.