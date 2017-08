Korea, 5th-largest market for Mercedes-Benz in H1

E-Class Coupé (Mercedes-Benz)

South Korea became the world’s fifth-largest market for German automaker Mercedes-Benz in the first half of this year, backed by the brisk sales of its E Class and S Class sedans, the company said Monday.Korean customers purchased a total of 37,723 Mercedes-Benz vehicles during the first half of 2017, up by 54 percent compared with the same period last year, the carmaker’s Seoul branch said.Last year, the country was the eighth-largest market for the German luxury carmaker.Korea ranked the third in terms of the number of E-Class and S-Class vehicles sold, beating Germany which came in fourth for the two models.The number of E Class cars sold in Korea reached 18,546 units in the first half, after China and the US.The foreign carmaker sold more than 3,000 units of the E Class each month in the first half, while selling a total of 2,500 units of S-Class sedans.By Shim Woo-hyun ( ws@heraldcorp.com