Pittsburgh Pirates planning for a future without Kang Jung-ho

Huntington described Kang’s situation as “an unfortunate reality,” and renewed the team’s commitment to work with Kang and try to get him back on the field.
But Huntington added, “We do need to begin to prepare as if he‘s not coming back.“
|In this file photo taken on March 3, 2017, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kang Jung-ho arrives at the Seoul Central District Court to attend a verdict hearing on his DUI charges. (Yonhap)
”Part of this [Rodriguez] acquisition was it gives us another quality infielder,“ Huntington said, citing “power” and “versatility” as some of Rodriguez’s merits.
|New Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Sean Rodriguez (L) is doused after helping the Pirates to a walkoff win against the San Diego Padres on August 6, 2017. (Yonhap)
Kang is signed with the Pirates through the end of the 2018 season, with a club buy-out option for 2019. Kang hit .273 / .355 / .483 with the Pirates in 229 games in 2015 and 2016.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)