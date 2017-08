(YG Entertainment)

Taeyang will return next week with his third studio album “White Night.”The K-pop star’s agency YG Entertainment on Monday unveiled the poster for the upcoming album along with a release date of Aug. 16. The poster features the singer wearing jeans, white shirt and white hair to match the title of the album.It marks the first time in over three years that Taeyang is releasing a full-length album.Marking his long-awaited return, Taeyang will hold concerts on Aug. 26-27 at Jamsil Stadium in southern Seoul.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)