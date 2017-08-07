S. Korea, Russia FMs agree to closer cooperation in implementing new sancti...

Seoul shares up in late morning on foreign buying

Published : 2017-08-07 11:50
Updated : 2017-08-07 11:50

South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning as foreign buyers scooped up large-cap shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 13.25 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,408.7 as of 11:20 a.m.


Most large caps on the Seoul bourse were in positive terrain, with tech and medical shares leading the gain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.42 percent, and global chipmaker SK hynix was up 0.62 percent. Medical firm Samsung Biologics rose 2.16 percent

The local currency was trading at 1,126.1 won against the US dollar, down 1.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

