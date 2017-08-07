Nexen’s Choice hits first KBO homer, but Lotte wins 5-4 in 10

In addition to his home run, Choice singled twice to go 3-for-5, his second multi-hit game in the KBO. Including the results of Sunday’s game, Choice has appeared in 8 games for Nexen, and is currently batting .212 / .270 / .364.
|Nexen outfielder Michael Choice, in a picture taken shortly after his arrival in Korea on July 25, 2017. (Yonhap)
Lotte struck again in the fifth on Choi Jun-seok’s solo home run, extending their lead to 3-1 and setting the stage for the late game drama to come.
After their first inning run Nexen was quiet until the eighth, when Kim Ha-seong singled and Choice hit Lotte reliever Lee Jung-min’s 1-and-2 offering 410 feet to dead center for his first home run, tying the game. But neither team could score in the ninth, sending the game to extras.
Nexen took the lead 4-3 in the top of the tenth on Kim Min-sung’s solo home run, but Lotte’s Son Ah-seop answered in the bottom of the inning with a home run of his own, tying the game again.
Then, following Son’s home run, first baseman Lee Dae-ho hit a two-out double, and the next batter, catcher Kang Min-ho, drove in pinch runner Park Heon-do with a single into left-center, giving Lotte a 5-4 walk-off win.
Lotte swept the weekend series, ending their recent skid, and will go home to play the KT Wiz on Tuesday. Nexen will go to Gwangju for a three game set with the first place Kia Tigers.
By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)