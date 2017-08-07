Nexen’s Choice hits first KBO homer, but Lotte wins 5-4 in 10

Nexen outfielder Michael Choice, in a picture taken shortly after his arrival in Korea on July 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

Nexen Heroes right fielder Michael Choice hit a game-tying two-run home run in the eighth inning of Nexen’s Saturday game against the Lotte Giants, but Nexen ultimately fell in extra innings, 5-4. The home run was Choice’s first since joining the Korean Baseball Organization in late July.In addition to his home run, Choice singled twice to go 3-for-5, his second multi-hit game in the KBO. Including the results of Sunday’s game, Choice has appeared in 8 games for Nexen, and is currently batting .212 / .270 / .364.The game was a close affair from the onset. Nexen struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on designated hitter Lee Taek-keun’s solo home run. But Lotte answered in the bottom of the inning, Andy Burns drawing a bases-loaded walk to bring home the tying run, and then scored again in the second to take the lead 2-1.Lotte struck again in the fifth on Choi Jun-seok’s solo home run, extending their lead to 3-1 and setting the stage for the late game drama to come.After their first inning run Nexen was quiet until the eighth, when Kim Ha-seong singled and Choice hit Lotte reliever Lee Jung-min’s 1-and-2 offering 410 feet to dead center for his first home run, tying the game. But neither team could score in the ninth, sending the game to extras.Nexen took the lead 4-3 in the top of the tenth on Kim Min-sung’s solo home run, but Lotte’s Son Ah-seop answered in the bottom of the inning with a home run of his own, tying the game again.Then, following Son’s home run, first baseman Lee Dae-ho hit a two-out double, and the next batter, catcher Kang Min-ho, drove in pinch runner Park Heon-do with a single into left-center, giving Lotte a 5-4 walk-off win.Lotte swept the weekend series, ending their recent skid, and will go home to play the KT Wiz on Tuesday. Nexen will go to Gwangju for a three game set with the first place Kia Tigers.By Alex Park / Intern reporter (parkjky@heraldcorp.com)