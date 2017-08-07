Sales of picnic items increase in July: data

People rest along the Han River flowing through the center of Seoul on Aug. 1, 2017, as sweltering heat hits South Korea. (Yonhap)

Sales of picnic-related products surged during the peak summer vacation season last month, with more South Koreans opting for one-day trips instead of pitching tents for overnight camping, industry data showed Monday.According to the data compiled by the country's largest discount chain E-Mart, the sales of sun shelters rose 6.1 percent in July compared with the same period last year, with the combined sales of mats and blankets also jumping 15 percent on-year.The sales of tents, suitable for camping, meanwhile, dropped 28 percent during the cited period, it said.E-Mart said the sales of picnic supplies have been increasing as more young South Koreans prefer day trips to urban parks to overnight stays. (Yonhap)