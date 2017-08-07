NCsoft logs weak earnings in Q2

(Yonhap)

NCsoft Corp., South Korea's biggest online game publisher, on Monday reported weak performance for the second quarter despite a rise in sales due to decreased earnings from its computer games business and increased marketing costs.Sales increased 7.52 percent on-year to 258.6 billion won ($229.4) during the April-June period, the company said in a regulatory filing.Despite the rise in sales, net profit came to 30.8 billion won, down 65.91 percent from the previous year, the company said. Operating income also shrank 56.39 percent on-year to 30.8 billion won.The figures were far below the market consensus of 300 billion won in sales and 60 billion won in operating income.The weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings were in part due to the poor performance of the company's computer game business despite the popularity of the mobile version of its mega-hit game "Lineage," "Lineage M," industry sources said."Lineage M," which was released in June in the local market, had more than 7 million users as of July by featuring a very high degree of visual resolution, yet bringing back the classic "Lineage" game feel.The company earlier announced that it has raked in 13 billion won in sales on July 3, the highest daily record set by a local mobile gamemaker.The sales of Lineage M are expected to be reflected starting in the third quarter.Also, the company said it has spent 36.1 billion won for marketing during the second quarter, almost a four-time surge vis-a-vis a year earlier following the launch of Lineage M.By product, sales of "Lineage" came to 33.8 billion won in the second quarter, followed by "Lineage 2" with 16.7 billion won. Revenues from the mobile game business came to 93.7 billion won, accounting for 36 percent of the total.By region, sales came in at 170.4 billion won in South Korea, 28.7 billion won in North America and Europe, 10.5 billion won in Japan and 9.3 billion won in Taiwan.Shares of NCsoft were trading 0.81 percent higher on the main bourse as of 9:30 a.m. The second-quarter report was announced before the market opened. (Yonhap)