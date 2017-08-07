Korea confirms 4th cholera infection

(123RF)

South Korea has confirmed another case of the cholera infection, raising the number of people infected here to four this year, health authorities said Monday.A 39-year-old Korean man was confirmed to have been infected with the waterborne virus after visiting the Philippines, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.He is now receiving treatment at a hospital and remains in a stable condition, the KCDC said.Earlier, South Korea reported three cholera patients in the latest outbreak of the disease. All three have contracted the disease after traveling abroad.The diarrheal disease, which is curable with proper medication and treatment, annually affects 3 million to 5 million people and claims more than 100,000 lives throughout the world. (Yonhap)