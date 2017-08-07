Ex-MLB pitcher out for season in Korea with hand injury

Ex-big league pitcher Anthony Ranaudo has been ruled out for the rest of the South Korean season with a hand injury, his team said Saturday.



The Samsung Lions in the Korea Baseball Organization said the American right-hander underwent surgery to repair a broken right hand in New York on Thursday.



Ranaudo took a batted ball to his right hand against the NC Dinos on July 27, and was diagnosed with a broken bone in the pitching hand. He left for the United States last Sunday.

In this file photo taken on June 22, 2017, Anthony Ranaudo of the Samsung Lions throws a pitch against the LG Twins in the teams' Korea Baseball Organization game at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The operation ended a disastrous first KBO season for Ranaudo, who signed for $1.05m and was immediately hailed as a potential No. 1 starter.But Ranaudo went just 2-3 in 11 starts while posting a 6.80 ERA across 49 innings. He didn't start his season until May with an injury and never found his groove over the next two months.A former first round pick by the Boston Red Sox, Ranaudo had a 5-5 record with a 7.01 ERA in 20 career big league games.KBO teams are each allowed a maximum two foreign pitchers. The Lions' other import on the mound, Zach Petrick, has also struggled this year, with a 2-8 record and a 5.65 ERA in 18 starts. He's been rehabbing a back injury since mid-July.The Lions haven't had much success with their foreign pitchers. Last year, they received six wins from their three imported arms -- Collin Balester, Allen Webster and Yohan Flande -- while Ranaudo and Petrick have combined for four wins in 2017.The Lions finished ninth among 10 teams last year, and are currently tied for eighth with the Hanwha Eagles at 40-59-4 (wins-losses-ties). They're 13 games out of the fifth and the final playoff spot, occupied by the Nexen Heroes (54-47-1). (Yonhap)