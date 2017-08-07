Govt. to create task force for nuclear phase-out policy

South Korea's government is seeking to create a task force to push for its nuclear phase-out policy, an official said Sunday, amid growing concerns that it could trigger a hefty rise in electricity bills and a potential energy shortage.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will install the task force charged with drawing up a long-term road map to enforce the policy and crafting measures to expand the production of renewable energy, the official said on the condition of anonymity.



The task force is expected to involve ministry officials in charge of energy policy and media analysis, and possibly outside experts, observers said.



The Moon Jae-in administration, which took office in May, has been pushing for a policy shift toward non-nuclear, clean and renewable energy sources.



In June, Moon vowed to scrap all existing plans for new nuclear power plants and not to extend the operation of any aged reactors nearing the end of their initial life cycles.



In line with his pledge, the government has suspended the construction of two nuclear reactors in the southeastern city of Ulsan. It plans to decide whether to scrap the construction project or resume it through a public deliberation process due to end in October. (Yonhap)