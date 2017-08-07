NK seeks to put Mt. Kumgang on UNESCO biosphere reserve list

North Korea is seeking to put its scenic Mount Kumgang on the east coast on a list of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, Pyongyang's media said Monday, as it is pushing for ecotourism.



North Korea has entered the final stage in seeking to get the mountain registered on the list, an official at the country's institute on biodiversity said in an interview aired by North Korea's state-run TV broadcaster.



The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designates a biosphere reserve, which promotes conservation of biodiversity and its sustainable development.



Kumgang was the venue for a joint tour program between the two Koreas until Seoul suspended it in July 2008 after a South Korean tourist was killed by a North Korean soldier.



"We are making efforts to develop a new field of ecotourism and apply it to the real world," the official said.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seeking to develop the international tourism zone spanning from the eastern port city of Wonsan to Mount Kumgang as the country is pushing to earn hard currency amid tighter sanctions.



Four North Korean mountains, including Mt. Paektu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, have been declared biosphere reserves by UNESCO. (Yonhap)