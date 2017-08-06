Samsung Elec. registers more than 19 patents per day in US

(Herald DB)

South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. registered an average of 19 patents per day in the United States in the first seven months of the year, industry data showed Sunday.According to the data by U.S. online journal Quartz, a total of 4,143 patents were registered by Samsung Electronics through Aug. 1, with a daily 19.5 patents on average.It ranked second among technology firms in terms of patent registers in the world's largest economy, after IBM Corp., which posted 5,797 patents in total over the same period.Intel Corp. came third with 2,064 registers, followed by Google Inc. with 1,775 and Microsoft Corp. with 1,673. (Yonhap)