N. Korea may carry out more provocations despite UN resolutions: experts

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Posco donates lighter sleds to Paralympic ice hockey team

kh close

 

Published : 2017-08-06 15:32
Updated : 2017-08-06 17:38


Posco‘s chief operating officer Oh In-hwan (sixth from right, second row) poses for a photo session after delivering custom-made sleds to be used by South Korea’s Paralympic ice-sledge hockey at a sports complex in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province last week. (Posco)

Posco, South Korea’s leading steelmaker, donated 25 custom-made sleds for the country’s Paralympic ice-sledge hockey team participating in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games, the company said Sunday.

“Posco has been supporting the Paralympic ice-sledge hockey team with aims to enhance conditions and draw public attention to disabled sports,” said Oh In-hwan, chief operating officer of Posco, during the ceremony held at Tancheon Sports Complex ice rink located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province last week.

“Despite unfavorable conditions, our team showed world-class performance and brought home a bronze medal from the world championships held last April.”

Made of Posco‘s self-developed manganese steel and stainless steel, the custom-made sleds weigh 34 percent lighter than conventional imported models, accoding to the company.

Local sled supplier Massive Balde also participated in the production.

The steelmaker signed a sponsorship agreement with the Korea Ice Hockey Association for the Disabled last year, the company said.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]