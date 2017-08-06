Posco donates lighter sleds to Paralympic ice hockey team

|Posco‘s chief operating officer Oh In-hwan (sixth from right, second row) poses for a photo session after delivering custom-made sleds to be used by South Korea’s Paralympic ice-sledge hockey at a sports complex in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province last week. (Posco)
Posco, South Korea’s leading steelmaker, donated 25 custom-made sleds for the country’s Paralympic ice-sledge hockey team participating in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games, the company said Sunday.
“Posco has been supporting the Paralympic ice-sledge hockey team with aims to enhance conditions and draw public attention to disabled sports,” said Oh In-hwan, chief operating officer of Posco, during the ceremony held at Tancheon Sports Complex ice rink located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province last week.
“Despite unfavorable conditions, our team showed world-class performance and brought home a bronze medal from the world championships held last April.”
Made of Posco‘s self-developed manganese steel and stainless steel, the custom-made sleds weigh 34 percent lighter than conventional imported models, accoding to the company.
Local sled supplier Massive Balde also participated in the production.
The steelmaker signed a sponsorship agreement with the Korea Ice Hockey Association for the Disabled last year, the company said.
