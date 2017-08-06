Fishery goods exports rise 15 months in a row in July: govt. data

Exports of fishery products rose for the 15th month in a row last month helped by a sharp rise in shipments of laver, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Sunday.



Fishery product shipments reached $210 million in July, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier.



Exports of fishery products have been on the rise since May last year.





(Yonhap)

Outbound shipments of fishery goods surged 11.1 percent on-year to $1.33 billion for the first seven months this year from $1.2 billion in the same period in 2016.Laver replaced tuna as the biggest export item in July, with more than $60 million sold abroad, up 74.4 percent from the previous year.Exports of oysters also shot up 39.8 percent to $5.19 million in July, with cod shipments soaring 90 percent to $4.84 million.The latest data showed exports of cuttlefish, however, shrank 62.5 percent on-year to $3.36 million last month due to a drastic cut in the catch.Shipments to Japan also jumped 9.1 percent to $82.5 million, with exports to Thailand and the United States all rising 48.2 percent and 37.9 percent, respectively, to $25.6 million and $21.6 million.Exports to China, meanwhile, declined 15.7 percent on-year to $32.6 million last month as the Beijing government has carried out economic retaliation against South Korean goods and services following Seoul's deployment of a US missile defense system on its soil. (Yonhap)