NK delegation asked ASEAN not to release video footage of its arrival: source

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho leaves a Pyongyang airport on Aug. 5, 2017. (AFP-Yonhap)

MANILA -- North Korea's delegation to a key regional security forum in Manila has asked the host Philippines not to release to the media the video footage of its arrival at a local airport, an informed source said Sunday.North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila early in the day. Ri is to join the ASEAN Regional Forum scheduled for Monday. It is part of a series of meetings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.Organizers are supposed to share with reporters footage of all delegations exiting from the airport to help media coverage."I was told that only North Korea has asked the organizers not to share the footage of its delegation arriving at and exiting the airport," the source told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.Ri has stayed mum and low profile since his arrival. He was peppered with questions when he was entering a hotel where he will stay but didn't say anything but "wait."The North didn't ask the organizers for media coverage of Ri and his delegation's arrival at the airport, which means reporters and camera people were not permitted to cover the moment.A government official said that it might have to do with safety concerns. Some say that it seems to be just part of its secretive behavior.Asked if there is any response to the UN Security Council's move to impose fresh sanctions on the North on Saturday, a senior North Korean official told Yonhap, "We will make our stance clear when things are determined." (Yonhap)