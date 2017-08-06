Trump tweets support for North Korea sanctions

US President Donald Trump is tweeting his support for tough new sanctions against North Korea unanimously approved by the UN Security Council.



“The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 to sanction North Korea. China and Russia voted with us. Very big financial impact!” he said on Twitter.



The sanctions against North Korea for its escalating nuclear and missile programs include a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion _ a huge bite in its total exports, valued at $3 billion last year.





(Donald Trump's Twitter)

US Ambassador Nikki Haley called the resolution “the single largest economic sanctions package ever leveled against the North Korean regime” and “the most stringent set of sanctions on any country in a generation.”But she warned that it is not enough and “we should not fool ourselves into thinking we have solved the problem _ not even close.”“The threat of an outlaw nuclearized North Korean dictatorship remains ... (and) is rapidly growing more dangerous,” Haley told council members after the vote.The US-drafted resolution, negotiated with North Korea's neighbor and ally China, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs _ a point stressed by all 15 council members in speeches after the vote.The Security Council has already imposed six rounds of sanctions that have failed to halt North Korea's drive to improve its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons capabilities.The resolution's adoption follows North Korea's first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States on July 3 and July 27. (AP)