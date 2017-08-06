KOSPI-listed firms' operating profit expected to reach nearly W200tr

(Yonhap)

Operating profits of companies listed on South Korea's benchmark KOSPI are expected to reach nearly 200 trillion won ($177.6 billion) for 2017 amid the recent stock rally, a survey showed Sunday.Local brokerages forecast that KOSPI-listed firms will post a combined 193 trillion won in operating profit for this year, up 29 percent from last year's 160 trillion won, according to the poll by FN Guide, a market research firm.It beat the earlier projection of 172 trillion won set in the beginning of 2017.They also predicted that the aggregated net profit will also soar 43.2 percent on-year to 146 trillion won by the end of this year, compared with their earlier outlook of 127 trillion won.The South Korean stock market has been on a sharp roll over the recent months, jumping more the 20 percent in the first seven months of the year.The KOSPI staged record-breaking performances for eight straight sessions in July to close at an all-time high of 2,451.53 points on July 24.Analysts anticipated that South Korean companies will have better balance sheets in 2017 despite a recent fall stemming from a profit-taking stance, which is expected to be short-lived. Over the past two-weeks, the KOSPI lost ground sharply to close at 2,395.45 on Friday, as foreign investors dumped a net 2.36 trillion won worth of local stocks."The KOSPI rally is attributable to improved corporate earning thanks to an upturn in global trade," said Yoon Ji-ho, a senior researcher at EBEST Investment & Securities Co. "The favorable business environment shows no change. The KOSPI still has strong fundamentals." (Yonhap)