Korean Kim In-kyung on verge of 1st LPGA major

In this Associated Press photo, Kim In-kyung of South Korea watches her shot at the fourth hole during the third round of the Ricoh Women`s British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife, Scotland, on Aug. 5, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korean Kim In-kyung is on the verge of capturing her first LPGA major in Scotland.Kim opened a six-stroke lead at the Ricoh Women's British Open at Fife, Scotland, on Saturday (local time), after a third round of six-under 66 at Kingsbarns Golf Links.The bogey-free round puts Kim in the driver's seat for her maiden LPGA major. Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Georgia Hall of England are tied for second at 11-under, followed by former British Open champ from South Korea, Park In-bee, at 10-under.Kim has already won twice in 2017, including at the Marathon Classic two weeks ago.South Koreans have won 11 out of 21 LPGA events this year and two of the three previous majors."I just feel like I've done a lot of good things on and off the golf course, and I think it's really helping me out," Kim said. "It's showing on the golf course."Kim is trying to exorcise some past demons this weekend. At the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship, Kim left herself a one-foot putt on the 72nd green to seal her first major championship, but somehow missed her attempt. The stunning gaffe dropped Kim into a playoff with Korean Yoo Sun-young, who defeated Kim on the first extra hole.Kim has had to answer questions about the missed putt for years and said she's tried to put it behind her."Everybody makes mistakes, but I think it was nobody else's problem. It was my problem," she said. "I really kind of criticized myself a lot, and it's not very healthy. Sometimes things don't go the way I want it, but that's not something I can control. I will try to focus on what I can control and enjoy, and have some fun too." (Yonhap)