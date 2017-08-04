Calls grow for probe into former President Lee over NIS election-meddling s...

The Korea Herald > Business > Economy

[Monitor] Agricultural shipments to China plummet amid THAAD row

kh close

 

Published : 2017-08-04 18:20
Updated : 2017-08-04 18:20


South Korea’s agricultural and fisheries shipments to China fell in July for the fourth consecutive month amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a US anti-missile system here, data showed Friday.

South Korean agricultural and fisheries goods exported to China were estimated at $111 million in July, an 11.2 percent decrease from $125 million during the same period last year, according to data from the state-run Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp.

After posting 3.6 percent on-year growth in March, exports to China began falling in April, when South Korean companies started to face boycotts and regulatory inspections there.

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]