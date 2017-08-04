Korean amb. to Ethiopia faces criminal investigation for sexual misdeeds

The foreign ministry has filed a complaint with the prosecution against the South Korean ambassador to Ethiopia for sexually assaulting several embassy workers, the ministry here said Friday after conducting a special probe into the case.



"Sexual misdeeds by the head of the diplomatic mission (in Ethiopia) against multiple victims have been confirmed through a thorough investigation based on information gathered from various channels," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.





Under a no-tolerance policy on sexual misconduct, the ministry demanded the central governmental disciplinary committee deliver a heavy punishment and also requested the prosecution to investigate the case, according to the ministry.Local media has previously accused the ambassador of sexually molesting female embassy staff members and misconduct while drinking with young South Korean female volunteer workers in the African country.Later, the ministry dispatched a special investigation team to Ethiopia, which conducted a 10-day probe from July 21-30. (Yonhap)