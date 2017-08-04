[Travel Bits] Sights, festivals around Korea

Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju, a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition, offers visitors the chance to walk through hundreds of traditional Korean houses in Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.Highlights include a moonlight photography competition, traditional music, Jeonju traditional opera, a shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.The event is being held until Sept.13.Visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Donggang International Photo Festival features events such as international photo contest awards.Visitors can enjoy 10 exhibitions and workshops during the festival from July to early Oct. 1. The festival comprises a main exhibition, international contest award and the Donggang Photo Award.It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is 2,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teens and 1,000 won for children. Groups of 20 or more get a discount.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The homepage -- www.dgphotofestival.com -- only offers Korean information.The miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from March to October, and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.Located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the theme park is accessible via Samsan Gymnasium Station (Seoul, Subway Line No. 7) or buses No. 53, No. 59-1 or No. 558.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.Seoulland is hosting the Cool Summer! Music Festival through Aug. 27.The highlight is the large-scale water gun fight held in World Plaza, where water streams are shot out from all directions to cool off in the scorching heat.At night, programs such as Music Survival, Chi-maek (chicken and beer) Night, and evening performances are available.The event is open to visitors of all ages. Participation fees vary by tickets.Visit the official website (www.seoulland.co.kr) for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Guwau Village in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, is hosting the Taebaek Sunflower Festival, a celebration of the area’s wide array of colorful wildflowers and sunflower fields.Some 300 species of wild flowers, along with a sunflower field walking path and other hands-on programs with wild flowers, are the main attractions of the village.The festival continues until Aug.13. Admission fees are 5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for students and 3,000 won for groups of 20 people or more. The official website (sunflowerfestival.co.kr) is in Korean only. For information in English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.