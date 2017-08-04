Girls’ Generation marks decadelong career with ‘Holiday Night’

Girls’ Generation (S.M. Entertainment)

Many K-pop groups have come and gone since 2007, but Girls’ Generation -- the longest-running girl group in Korea -- has survived to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its debut with the release of “Holiday Night.”The group was to release online Friday at 6 p.m. songs from its sixth studio album, before officially releasing the record Monday.S.M. Entertainment will simultaneously unveil the music videos of “Holiday” and “All Night,” the double title tracks of “Holiday Night,” via its official YouTube channel and the group’s homepage. The video for “All Night” will be accompanied by an interview with the nine-member group.Several of them participated in the creative process of the album. Seohyun wrote the lyrics for “Sweet Talks,” while Yuri wrote the words for “It’s You,” a tribute to fans.Ten songs are featured in the album. Girls’ Generation will hold a fan meeting at Olympic Park in Seoul at 7 p.m. on Saturday.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)