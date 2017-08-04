People's Party leader calls for calm amid deepening feud over Ahn's leaders...

Imported car sales soar 12% in July

Published : 2017-08-04 11:24
Updated : 2017-08-04 11:24

Sales of imported vehicles in South Korea rose some 12 percent last month from a year earlier on steady demand for popular brands, industry data showed Friday.

The number of newly registered foreign-made cars stood at 17,628 units in July, up 12.1 percent from 15,730 units a year earlier, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association said in a statement. 

(Yonhap)

But compared to June, the July sales marked a 25.8-percent drop, according to the data.

The association said the on-month decline in sales was attributable to a supply shortage.

Mercedes-Benz topped other imported brands in July, beating its archrival BMW. Mercedes-Benz sold 5,472 vehicles here, followed by BMW with 3,188 units, Lexus with 1,091 and Toyota with 1,047.

In the January-July period, imported car sales were up 2.5 percent to 132,479, it said.

Lexus' ES300h was among the top three best-selling models with 660 units sold, along with Mercedes-Benz's E220d 4MATIC sedan and Ford Explorer 2.3, the statement said. (Yonhap)

