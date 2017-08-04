Seoul stocks open higher despite US losses

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday despite losses on Wall Street as foreigners scooped up large-cap shares.





The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 6.48 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,393.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.On Thursday (local time), the S&P shed 0.24 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index also lost 0.4 percent due to losses for energy and technology companiesMost large caps on the Seoul bourse opened higher, with tech shares leading the gain. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.38 percent, and its smaller rival LG Electronics jumped 2.9 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,126.80 won against the US dollar, up 2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)