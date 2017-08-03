THAAD controversy escalates over Moon’s ambiguity

NBA star Stephen Curry to appear on ‘Infinite Challenge’ on Saturday

Published : 2017-08-03 18:17
Updated : 2017-08-03 18:21

NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is set to appear on MBC’s variety show “Infinite Challenge” on Saturday. 

A teaser photo for Saturday’s episode of MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” (MBC)
A recently released preview photo showed Curry posing with other guests, including former professional basketball player Seo Jang-hoon, actor Nam Joo-hyuck, a longtime fan of the reigning NBA MVP, and actor Bae Jung-nam.

The two-time MVP Curry visited Korea last week as part of his Asia promotional tour, accompanied by his brother, Seth Curry.

Seth Curry, Stephen Curry’s younger brother who plays for Dallas Mavericks, also appears on Saturday’s episode, during which he will team up with his older sibling to play against the “Infinite Challenge” team.

“Our ‘Infinite Challenge’ team has practiced tirelessly for the upcoming match with the Curry brothers. Details on this monumental game will be revealed Saturday morning,” the program’s staff said.

They added that Seo, the captain of the “Infinite Challenge” team, trained his teammates in basic basketball skills such as shooting and layups.

"Infinite Challenge” has featured several international sports stars in the past, including tennis player Maria Sharapova in 2005, MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko in 2006 and soccer player Thierry Henry in 2007.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

