NBA star Stephen Curry to appear on ‘Infinite Challenge’ on Saturday

|A teaser photo for Saturday’s episode of MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” (MBC)
The two-time MVP Curry visited Korea last week as part of his Asia promotional tour, accompanied by his brother, Seth Curry.
Seth Curry, Stephen Curry’s younger brother who plays for Dallas Mavericks, also appears on Saturday’s episode, during which he will team up with his older sibling to play against the “Infinite Challenge” team.
“Our ‘Infinite Challenge’ team has practiced tirelessly for the upcoming match with the Curry brothers. Details on this monumental game will be revealed Saturday morning,” the program’s staff said.
They added that Seo, the captain of the “Infinite Challenge” team, trained his teammates in basic basketball skills such as shooting and layups.
"Infinite Challenge” has featured several international sports stars in the past, including tennis player Maria Sharapova in 2005, MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko in 2006 and soccer player Thierry Henry in 2007.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)