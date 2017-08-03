[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul, located on the 24th floor and offering a wide view of downtown, is offering two new types of the icy traditional Korean dessert bingsu -- cold-drip coffee bingsu and peach bingsu -- through Aug. 31, every day from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.The new varieties follow the signature makgeoli bingsu, which was developed by the restaurant and teahouse. The coffee bingsu at 37,000 won uses Yirgacheff coffee beans, almond milk and shaved ice, topped with mascarpone cheese cream and sweet almond and chocolate. The peach bingsu uses lightly baked nectarine, frozen milk, yogurt ice cream and yogurt sauce, with hwangsu and mint.For information and reservations, call (02) 2016-1205.The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is offering a series of food promotions throughout August.The “Happiness of Weekday” promotion offers black noodles at restaurant Yue through Aug. 31, or wagyu udon through Monday at Miyabi, both for 10,000 won.The “Pasta, Pizza of the Month” promotion features different pasta and pizza items every week at restaurant Bene. The menu items change while the price is set at 15,000 won per dish.For information and reservations, call Miyabi at (032) 835-1714/1715, Bene at (032) 835-1716/1717 and Yue at (032) 835-1718/1719.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a package of a Broadway musical performance and accommodation through Oct. 8.The package includes a one-night stay at the hotel and regular or VIP seat tickets to the “Musical 42nd Street” performance at the D-Cube Arts Center. The musical features actors Lee Jong Hyuk, Kim Suk Hwan, Choi Jeong Won, Jeon Soo Kyung and more.The package starts at 320,000 won. Guests at the hotel have access to the gym and swimming pool.For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-2100.The Westin Chosun Seoul has introduced three summer detox ades ideal for removing toxins and boosting health, available through Aug. 31.The three ades -- each priced at 6,000 won -- are beetroot, lemon and wheatgrass, and are made of Perrier, honey, freshly squeezed lemon juice and oven-dried slices of fruits.The beetroot detox-ade with rosemary and slices of oven-dried tangerine and grapefruit is rich in vitamins B1, B2 and C, as well as iron and calcium. The lemon detox-ade with slices of oven-dried lime and orange is packed with vitamin C. The wheatgrass detox-ade with apple mint and slices of oven-dried lime and lemon contains amino acids, vitamins, chlorophyll, antioxidants and minerals. For information and reservations, call (02) 317-0022.The Summer City Getaway package at 165,000 won includes a one-night stay in a standard room and a beach towel. Guests can upgrade the services with the choice of a superior room, including breakfast buffet for two, premium bingsu or two glasses of organic juice and access to the sauna.The Summer Weekend Escape package at 249,000 won features a one-night stay in a standard room, breakfast buffet for two, a beach towel and 8 p.m. checkout on Sunday.Both packages provide access to the fitness center and swimming pool and a 20 percent discount at the hotel’s restaurants. For information and reservations, call (02) 531-6520/6521