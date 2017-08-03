Ahn Cheol-soo to run for People’s Party leadership

Ahn Cheol-soo announces his bid for People`s Party leadership at the party`s office in Seoul on Thursday. Yonhap

Ahn Cheol-soo, formerly the People’s Party leader and presidential candidate, announced Thursday he would run for the leadership of the crisis-hit centrist party, just three weeks after he said he would “take a step back from politics.”With Ahn’s announcement, the race becomes a three-way contest, with four-term Rep. Chung Dong-yong and six-term Rep. Chun Jung-bae having already announced their bids.“This is not for my survival. It is based on the desperation to save the party,” Ahn said, declaring his bid for party leadership in the party convention scheduled for Aug. 27.“The painful reflection of the past 100 days taught me (I am) not in a position to take responsibility by simply taking a step back.”Saying that the party faces a crisis that could result in its dissolution, Ahn added that the People’s Party must be renewed and kept alive to prevent the larger ruling and main opposition parties from dominating politics.Ahn said that should the People’s Party lose its status as the third-largest party, the larger parties would use the people as “tools of populism.”He asserted his decision was not made with his political career in mind, saying that had he considered running for the presidency again he would have stayed out of the party leadership race.Ahn also said he would cooperate with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea on issues deemed beneficial to the public, but warned that if he is elected the People’s Party will be “an opposition party that serves a clear role” in opposing some policies.The announcement comes just three weeks since Ahn announced that he would take a step back from politics to reflect on his political career, in the wake of a scandal involving false accusations against President Moon Jae-in.The People’s Party, which split off from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea last year, holds 40 parliamentary seats. However, its support rating stands at about 4 percent, similar to that of the six-seat Justice Party.While Ahn says his return is critical to the survival of the party, a number of lawmakers openly oppose his bid.Ahead of Ahn’s announcement, 12 People’s Party lawmakers issued a statement opposing Ahn bidding for leadership.“It has been revealed that the party leadership was not involved in the false information case, but that does not make up for the presidential election defeat, and does not provide the reason for returning to politics,” the lawmakers said in the statement.“(We) oppose Ahn running for leadership (to realize) responsible politics and for the party’s recovery.”Rep. Park Jie-won, also formerly the People’s Party leader and a close associate of late President Kim Dae-jung, who played a critical role in the party’s foundation, has also urged Ahn to stay out of the race.According to Park, he talked with Ahn on Wednesday and advised him against running, saying a misstep on Ahn’s part could jeopardize the party’s survival.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)